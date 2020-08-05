Assemblyman Salka Hosts Virtual Town Hall Thursday

Assemblyman John Salka, R-121st, will host a Virtual Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday).

Salka’s 121st District includes Otsego County’s three population centers – Oneonta, Cooperstown and Richfield Springs – and the towns in between, as well as Madison County and part of Oneida.

A retired respiratory therapist and former chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors and Brookfield school board president, Salka, a freshman, is being challenged in November by Democrat Dan Buttermann, Oneonta.