At All-Star Village, No Closing Planned – At Least For Now

COOPERSTOWN – County Emergency Task Force chairman Allen Ruffles today said he has been assured by Marty Patton, owner of Cooperstown All-Star Village in West Oneonta, that there are no plans to cancel the summer season, at least for now.

All-Star Village – as well at Coopertown Dreams Park in Hartwick Seminary, which Friday announced it is cancelling it 2020 season – together fuel the county’s youth-baseball camp sector, which together inject millions of dollars annually into the local economy.

Ruffles, who is also county treasurer, said he called Mike Waller, Dreams Park general manager, last Wednesday and was assure “they were making no decision,” and “he would be in touch with me.”

Two days later, the news broke. “What happened in those two days?” Ruffles ask.

Cooperstown Dreams Park, founded by the late Lou Presutti, in the off-season is based for nine months of the year in Salisbury, N.C. Patton is a county native, born and raised Oneonta, and related to the influential Colone family in that city.