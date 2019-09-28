At Rally, Victim’s Sister Warns: ‘David Dart Will Kill Again’

At Rally, Victim’s Sister Warns

His Juvenile Conviction Sealed,

Dart’s First Victim Tells Her Story

Jennifer Kirkpatrick, sister of Gillian Gibbons, asked the 50 supporters gathered at the Justice For Gillian rally in Muller Plaza this afternoon to send letters asking the New York State Parole Board to deny convicted murderer David Dart parole in the stabbing death of Gibbons, 18, in Oneonta’s Municipal Parking Garage 30 years ago. “If he gets out, he will rape, he will kill again,” Kirkpatrick warned. With her is state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, who helped put the rally together and has sponsored a bill to increase the time between parole hearings from two to five years for violent offenders like Dart. At right, Jennifer Miller Dutcher tells her story – that when they were teens, Dart, who lived with his grandparents across the street from her in Portlandville, held her at knifepoint and assaulted her. “We were able to get him sent away for a little while,” she said. “But when Gillian’s life was taken, I was devastated. I didn’t think I did enough. I am a victim who has a voice, and I am using that voice to ask you to keep him behind bars.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

TO SEND A LETTER, CLICK HERE