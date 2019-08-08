Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › At Same Time, Kilimanjaro Lured SUNY President, Cooperstown Teen At Same Time, Kilimanjaro Lured SUNY President, Cooperstown Teen 08/08/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People At Same Time, Kilimanjaro Lured SUNY President, Cooperstown Teen “What are the odds that two people living in Otsego County both climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (“The Roof of Africa) in the same week?“ Cooperstown’s Jeanette Weldon asked in sending this photo of her son, Will, and his team reaching the same summit. SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris reached the summit July 29; Will, son of Jeanette and Bill Weldon, was there on July 19, just 10 days before. Will, an incoming CCS junior, is in the center of the photo under the word “Tanzania,” holding the American flag. He was with a group from Moondance Adventures. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: SUNY Oneonta President Heading Up Kilimanjaro SUNY President Reports 'Treacherous Conditions' On Hike Up Kilimanjaro President Named At SUNY Oneonta