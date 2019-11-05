Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › At SUNY, Delgado Hears Student Veteran Struggles At SUNY, Delgado Hears Student Veteran Struggles 11/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News At SUNY, Delgado Hears Student Veteran Struggles SUNY Oneonta student Matthew Williams, an Army veteran who served for five and a half years and recently enrolled at the college, addresses his financial struggles at a meeting with Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19. Delgado met with student veterans today at the Morris Conference Center on campus to discuss methods to support them, both financially and in legislature. “My main grievances are with the V.A.,” said Williams, who told the Congressman he was not getting the housing allowance he was promised after enrolling in classes at SUNY Oneonta. He left the Srmy early in order to start school in September and has relied on his wife, who works a full-time job to support he and his two children. “We will try and figure out what we can do on that front,” says Delgado, who has been actively trying to implement legislature aimed at helping veterans. SUNY Oneonta president Barbara Jean Morris, pictured left, was also in attendance. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)