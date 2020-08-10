Attention, Job Seekers: Drive Into Opportunities

ONEONTA – Here’s a chance to get a job without getting out of your car.

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and CDO Workforce are planning a “Drive Thru Job Fair!” 9 a.m.-noon this Thursday, Aug. 13, in the parking lot of Damaschke Field for a Drive Thru Job Fair.

Job seekers have access to 25 local employers, according to Alan Sessions, CDO Workforce coordinator.

“Job Seekers will just drive in, follow the signs and traffic flow and remain in your car with your face mask on as you drive to each employer,” said Sessions. “There is no fee to job seekers.”

He thanked Gary Laing, Oneonta Outlaws’ owner, for making the venue available.

Employers who want to participate should call the Otsego Chamber’s Kathryn Dailey at (607) 432-4500 or email her at kathryn@otsegocc.com.