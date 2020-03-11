By: Jim Kevlin  03/11/2020  9:41 pm
Author Discusses Detective Fiction, Movies At Cooperstown Film Society

Libby Cudmore, author of “The Big Rewind” and managing editor of The Freeman’s Journal & Hometown Oneonta, discusses film noir, its impact and what defines it during an interview with the Hall of Fame’s Bill Francis at a meeting of the Cooperstown Film Society this evening at the  Village Library of Cooperstown.  She focused on Oneonta mystery writer S.S. Van Dyne’s novels about detective Philo Vance, which were made into a series of Hollywood movies in the 1930s, starring William Powell, Basil Rathbone and other major stars.    A Noir Double Feature followed, with the screening of “The Big Clock” and “An Active of Violence.”  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

