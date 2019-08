Gianluca Avanzato, with his mother Sandra and father Antonio, poses with his new collection of poetry inspired by growing up in Oneonta, aptly titled “City Of The Hills.” Gianluca was on hand at Stella Luna this evening where he read from the collection and signed copies. The book will be available at Greater Oneonta Historical Society, The Green Toad Bookstore and on Amazon.com. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)