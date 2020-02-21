Barbara A. Neff, 85; 4 Children Survive Arnold’s Lake Woman

MILFORD – Barbara A. Neff, 85, of Arnold’s Lake, passed away on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020, following a long period of declining health.

Born Oct. 6, 1934, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Lillian (Moffatt) Berner. She was raised on the family farm on Berner Hill Road. She attended Milford Central School, having graduated in the Class of 1952. As a young girl she participated in Girl Scouts and was a proud Milford High School cheerleader.

Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Art Roseboom. They had four children, Lisa (Ken) Nydam of Arnold’s Lake, Laurie (Dwight) Burch of Arnold’s Lake, Lloyd (Darlene) Roseboom of Amsterdam, and Leon (Tammy) Roseboom of Arnold’s Lake. Although they were living separately, the children were raised together.

In 1980, Barbara remarried Lawrence Neff, currently also of Arnold’s Lake.

Barbara was an avid reader, especially of historical fiction set in the 18th and 19th century. She enjoyed her life in the country. She was a regular at area yard sales, although most of her purchases were gifts for her family and friends. She loved nature and all its creatures. She especially loved her horses and owls. Indeed, she collected many owl figurines and memorabilia.

She rarely missed watching “The Young and the Restless,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” Having been an ice skater herself, she loved watching televised ice skating competitions. She loved making cinnamon and French toast and A&W root beer floats for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her many trips to Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q for their chicken dinners.

She was an accomplished seamstress and made many articles of clothing and Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her children, Barbara is survived by nine grandchildren, Cory (Kim) Nydam, Leanne (Mike) Nydam, Audrie (Don) Virtell, John (Kerbi) Burch, Stephanie (Rich) Moak, Melissa (Brian) Longfellow, Natasha (Alan) Roseboom, Jason Neighbour and Ryan (Kerri) Neighbour; and 10 great-grandchildren, James Virtell, Michael Virtell, Easton Burch, Cam-Ron Moak, Max Moak, Sophia Moak, Zanith Longfellow, Unique Rouse, Bailey Neighbour and Lucy Neighbour, all of whom she adored and was proud of.

She is also survived by extended family, Sue (Brian) Pokorny of Milford and their children, Mariah and Brian; Julie (Joe) Piscatello of Laurens and their daughter, Katie; Jim (Tami) Tiffany and their son, Kyle of Milford; and Savanah Moak and Brittany Prevost of Amsterdam.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Frances (Martin) Finch and Marian (Bud) Ross, and is further survived by her niece, Marta (David) Couch; and nephew, Dana Finch.

A reception to honor and remember Barbara will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Milford Fire Department, South Main Street in Milford.

Burial will occur in the spring in the family plot in Oneonta Plains Cemetery in Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Barbara’s memory be made to Milford Emergency Squad, Co. No. 2, P.O. Box 531, 64 S. Main St., Milford, NY 13807 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville, NY 12078.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Tillapaugh Funeral Service in Cooperstown.