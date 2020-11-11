Barbara Jean Duesler, 83; Charter Member Of CV Emergency Squad

CHERRY VALLEY – Barbara Jean (Baker) Duesler, 83, of Cherry Valley, a retired 27-year medical secretary at Bassett Hospital and charter member of the Cherry Valley Emergency Squad, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, following a brief illness.

Barbara was born on June 20, 1937, the daughter of Merrill and Dorothy (Wilms) Baker, in Gloversville. She graduated from Johnstown High School in 1955. Barbara married Theodore Duesler on Aug. 25, 1956, in Johnstown. They enjoyed 60 years together before his death in 2016.

After retiring from Bassett, she provided child care to many young ones who knew her as “Grandma Barb.”

In addition to service to the emergency squad, she was a member of the Cherry Valley Fire Department Auxiliary and a 10-year member of the Cherry Valley-Springfield School Board.

As a faithful servant of God, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cherry Valley, Presbyterian Ladies Society and the state Association of Fire Chaplains.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, husband and grandson, Jay Moore.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Baker of Johnstown; sister-in-law, Helene VanAlstyne of Fultonville; children, Merrilyn (Wayde) Clapper and Rick (Theresa) Duesler of Waynesboro, Pa., and Amy (Fred) Herr of Cherry Valley; grandchildren, Ritch Moore, Samantha (Tom) Kline, Deidre Herr and Corey (Lindsey) Duesler; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Shane Moore, Lucas and Natalie Kline and Max Duesler.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ottman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, Cherry Valley with the Rev. Ronald Fralick officiating. A Firefighter Memorial Service will be conducted during the funeral. COVID precautions will be followed. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to Springbrook or Heartland Hospice. Addressed envelopes will be available.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.