Bassett, Fox Allowed To Do Elective Surgery

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Medical Center and Fox Hospital in Oneonta have been given the go-ahead to resume elective surgeries (outpatient) and non-urgent outpatient procedures, it was confirmed today.

A news conference is planned at 10:30 a.m. next Tuesday, May 12, to outline plans for resumption of those services.

Elective surgeries were put on hold after Governor Cuomo’s emergency declaration Friday, March 13, as Bassett and Fox reorganized to focus on the anticipated challenges from COVID-19.