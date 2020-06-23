Bassett: We Cannot Turn Away Patients Who Refuse To Wear Masks

COOPERSTOWN – Though all employees, visitors and vendors are required to wear a mask in Bassett Healthcare Facilities, the hospital confirmed that no patient will be denied treatment for refusing to wear a mask.

“It is still the exception that anyone coming to the hospital or clinics refuses to wear a mask,” said Karen Huxtable-Hooker, public relations director. “But Bassett cannot turn away patients who refuse to wear a mask. We must provide treatment and care to all.”

Masks are offered at the door to those who arrive without one, and if the patient still declines, employees advise the patient of the risk and the precautions that Bassett has put in place to protect all from COVID-19.

“If they still refuse we assure they get to their destination as directly as possible,” she said. “Everyone else is in the appropriate personal protective equipment.”

However, she notes that the hospital can turn away visitors, support and companion persons who decline to wear a mask.

“Most people understand the wearing of a mask promotes safe care and prevention of COVID-19,” she said.