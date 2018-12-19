Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Berger, Tiemann named employees of the quarter Berger, Tiemann named employees of the quarter 12/18/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Berger, Tiemann Named Employees Of Quarter Mayor Gary Herzig stands with Police Sgt. Eric Berger, left, and Police Detective Joseph Tiemann, right, who were awarded the City’s Employees of the Quarter award this evening at Common Council. The pair were recognized thanks to a letter from Dan Maskin, CEO of Opportunities for Otsego, who commended them on their work with his staff during a recent active shooter drill at their facility. “They did an outstanding job working with and training my staff for the unimaginable,” said Maskin. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Related