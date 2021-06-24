Best Bets: June 24, 2021

Best Bets

Explore the architectural gems found in the city of Oneonta. Trolley tour will be led by Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at SUNY Oneonta, and will visit the historic districts of Downtown Oneonta and Walnut Street, featuring examples from the first European settlement to the boom of the Victorian era, when the railroad came to town, and more. Registration, masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. The cost is $10 per person. Presented by Otsego 2000. Pick-up is at the Riverside Elementary School parking lot at 39 House St. in Oneonta. Tours are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27. Call 607-547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/ for information.

•

The circus is coming to town.

The Zerbini Family Circus will be performing for three days this weekend showcasing animals, aerialists, juggglers, clowns and more. Pony rides are available one hour before the show. Get the kids out for this spectacular show! Masks and social distancing are required. Cost is $15 per adult. Free parking. At the 6th Ward playground, Scramling Avenue in Oneonta. Shows are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 24, and Friday, June 25; 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday, June 26. Call 607-434-4419 or visit zerbinifamilycircus.com for more information.

•

Kimberly Hawkey will be performing a mix of jazz, broadway and folk songs at Origins Cafe at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26. The concert is preceded by a jazz workshop with Hawkey, which is open to all ages and experience levels at 4 p.m. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., until the concert begins, featuring seasonal small plates and beverages. Truly a great way to spend an evening out. At Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, near Cooperstown. Call 607-437-2862 or visit celebrateorigins.com

•

The annual Cooperstown Libray Book Sale begins this weekend. Find your next book to read and support the local library. Collection includes non-fiction, arts and crafts, cookbooks, children’s books and more. Most books will cost $1 or $2. Sale continues through July 4. On July 3 and 4, bring a bag and fill it up for just $5. All proceeds support the Village Library of Cooperstown. The sale is at 22 Main Street in Cooperstown. Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, July 4.

•

The Musicians of Ma’alwyck will be performing pieces from their CD, “Hyde Hall and the Silver Goddess,” which featured music from transcripts in the Clark family records. The performance will be followed by a discussion and lighting ceremony in the Grand Staircase Hall. Free, open to the public.

•

Explore the universe through the planetarium at SUNY Oneonta, online with the Nebula Society students. This week, the presentation will be discussing astrology and the truth of the zodiac signs. Virtual show held on Microsoft Teams. Registration required. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, at SUNY Oneonta at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24.