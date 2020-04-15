‘Bill’ Brown, Otego, Lived Life As He Wished, Succumbed To Cancer

OTEGO – Donald Ferris “Bill” Brown of Otego passed away on April 6, 2020, following a heroic fight with pancreatic cancer.

Wild Bill did many crazy and downright dangerous things during his time. He is loved by many, liked by lots, respected by some, and despised by a few. His favorite times were spent hunting or playing cards, riding his four-wheeler, pushing dirt with a Bobcat, or just generally getting into trouble.

He was a member of the Sixth Ward Athletic Club in Oneonta and the Unadilla Rod & Gun Club.

Bill celebrated his 76th birthday in March. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Brown; his son, William and wife Dwan of Maryville, TN; a daughter Betsy and husband Ray Addeo of Stuart, FL; and 7 grandchildren. Bill heralds from a proud family of 10 siblings, brothers Jim and wife Tammy, Mike and wife Roxanne, Terry and wife Ellen, Doug and wife Karen, and Steve; sisters, Janice and husband Ronnie Miller, Deborah and husband Randy Bresee.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, Don and Thelma Brown; and sisters, Donna and Jill Brown.

The family requests that if anyone wishes to share a priceless moment they had with Bill, please do so here so we can all smile again. Keep it clean, this is a family page!

Due to unforeseen circumstances, a gathering to remember Bill will be held at a later date. We will be in touch.

The Grummons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.