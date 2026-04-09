Members of the Oneonta Town Board listen to Superintendent of Highways Cody Schmitt speak about highway equipment surplus. (Photo by Isabella Belmonte)

Board Advances Infrastructure Plans, Approves Rates for Sewer Districts

By ISABELLA BELMONTE

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

From infrastructure planning to concerns about rising utility costs, the Town of Oneonta Town Board tackled a range of municipal business during its March 11 meeting, advancing several routine items while flagging others for further discussion.

Among the actions taken, the board approved 2026 sewer rates for the West End, West Street and Southside sewer districts, finalized a move to surplus aging highway equipment, and continued debate over standardizing specialized water system controls—a proposal that drew both support and skepticism from board members.

The meeting also included public comment on utility rates, raising broader questions about fairness and long-term planning. Resident David Frame said he remains troubled by increasing costs and potential inconsistencies in billing.

“I think this board should continue to look into the causes, especially the possibility that a resident may be charged at different rates, despite being on the same straight plane,” Frame said.

Board members acknowledged the concern and heard additional reports from the Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, where the focus was on maintaining aging infrastructure and improving response times.

Deputy Supervisor Patricia Riddell Kent asked the board to consider standardizing the town’s water system controls by working with a single vendor, AquaLogics Systems Inc. The proposal would consolidate highly specialized control systems equipment under the Syracuse-based contractor, Riddell Kent said.

“This is a way to streamline” the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition process, “especially in dealing with something that requires quick response. It gives the water operator a chance to be the standardized point of contact,” explained Riddell Kent.

While some board members expressed interest in the operational efficiencies, others questioned whether limiting the town to one vendor could increase costs in the long run. Board Member Brett Holleran cautioned against abandoning competitive bidding.

“If we only have one vendor, we’ll never know what the best price is,” Holleran said.

No decision was reached, with the board opting to continue discussions to balance cost concerns with the need for rapid technical support.

The board also approved placing several pieces of highway equipment on the surplus list, including a 2001 Freightliner dump truck, a Pelican sweeper and two stainless steel salters. Cody Schmitt, the town’s superintendent of highways, provided an overview of the equipment and its condition.

A highway department staff member noted, “I think they’ve served their purpose and a new plow truck remains on schedule for delivery in June,” while emphasizing the growing challenges of replacing heavy equipment.

“There’s a 60-month timeline on a truck today,” the staff member added, pointing to supply chain delays and rising costs.

To offset those costs, town officials have applied for approximately $1.5 million in federal funding through the office of U.S. Rep. Josh Riley. If approved, the funds would support highway modernization and the purchase of new equipment.

Looking ahead, the board discussed potential sidewalk and street repair projects in West Oneonta, including work along Butler Street and sections near Wall Street. Riddell Kent said the town is considering short-term fixes while planning for larger reconstruction efforts.

The deputy supervisor mentioned “doing a minor patching job for Wall Street,” while prioritizing more substantial repairs elsewhere. Officials noted that engineering and design work will be needed before pursuing large-scale improvements.

Also discussed at the March board meeting was the proposed temporary moratorium on the development, construction and operation of data centers within the Town of Oneonta, as previously reported on by AllOtsego.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.