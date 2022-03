In honor of Vincenza Alessi, a 2012 Cooperstown Central School graduate ill with bone marrow failure of unknown origin, the school will host a bone marrow drive on March 29 from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Those interested in donating must be between ages 18 and 40.

Text VincenzaCCS2012 to 61474 to register to have a swab taken at the school or to receive a test kit in the mail.