This Week – 04-14-22

April 14, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Laurens Color Guard wins regional championship
State Police Conclude Hartwick Incident An Accident
Remembering Vincenza Alessi
Inside The Paper
Otsego County, Mohawk Valley group team up to go green
North American Cashmeres, junior apprentice program among Hulse Hill’s treasures
League of Women Voters talk democracy at the local level
Gas tax holiday, drinks-to-go, volunteer fire department aid in state’s $220 billion budget
Springfield Man Charged With Ghost Gun Felony Count
Catskill Community Players spread “Rumors” April 29 – May 1
Perspectives
Editorial
Gaslighting Hartwick
COLUMNS
Commentary: Don’t be fueled
OBITUARIES
Janet L. Frankl
Carol A. S. Gorsin
CALENDAR
Happenin’ Otsego