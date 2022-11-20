HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

WALKING CLUB—10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

DEADLINE—Register for free Thanksgiving dinner for delivery or take out from The Lords Table. Sponsored by St. Mary’s Church and the Oneonta Community. For registration contact Deb Bruce at (607) 433-0356 or e-mail oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details