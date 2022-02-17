Bound Volumes – 02-17-22

210 YEARS AGO

Two ingenious mechanics in Montpelier, Vermont, are competitors for Bonaparte’s premium of one million of francs ($187,400) for the best improvement for spinning flax. Their machine has been in operation 6 months; and it is ascertained that with suitable variations it will spin flax or hemp, from the coarsest rope yarn to the finest cambric, four times faster than can be done on the ordinary wheel. An improvement possessing almost similar advantages has been made by a Mr. Bouier of Schaghticoke. A citizen of Massachusetts has lately deposited in the patent office, drawings, specifications, &c. of a machine for cutting files. This machine will perform the labor of six or eight hands per day. It will cut with the greatest accuracy.

February 15, 1812

85 YEARS AGO

The Sangerfield Natural Gas & Oil Company’s Well #3, located on the Hines poultry farm, south of North Brookfield, was finished on Thursday of last week and is declared to be the largest producing well they have drilled thus far. The results being obtained from the Sangerfield field are being watched with a great deal of interest by natural gas men everywhere.

February 17, 1937

60 YEARS AGO

The death of Ernest J. Lanigan, retired historian of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, occurred Tuesday afternoon of last week at the Arden Hall Nursing Home in Philadelphia where he had been a patient since the fall of 1958. He was 89 years old. Mr. Lanigan was a legendary figure in the world of baseball, its statistics and history. He became curator at the Hall of Fame on May 1, 1946, and when the late Bob Quinn was named director on July 10, 1948, Mr. Lanigan became historian of the diamond shrine, a position he held until his retirement on October 31, 1958

February 14, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

Manual Emanuel, a consulting firm hired by the village, has made a series of recommendations regarding village zoning and planning ordinances among which are the following: The zoning map should include all land under Lake Otsego. Prepare an updated circulation and parking plan and a Capital Program for public improvements in utility systems and other community facilities. Study the feasibility of expanding the village boundaries in a southerly direction. Extend the historic district and the architectural control zone throughout the entire village and combine the two districts with the structures of historic significance into one rewritten section. Consider the addition of a lakefront development district, a low density residential district and a laboratory office district.

February 19, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

The Clark Sports Center sixth-grade junior basketball team defeated Johnstown 52-32. The scoring summary for the game: Phil Pohl, 9 points, Luke Tirrell 15, Quinn Snyder 8, Chris Gulotta 8, Tyler Hage 2, Griffin Soule 2, John Birch 2, Joseph Caparas 4, Ryan Huggins 2, The fifth-grade squad posted a 45-33 victory over Johnstown. The scoring summary: Ryan Davine 8, Trevor Hunstsman 7, Patrick Horrigan 6, Brad Ashford 7, Kyle Steere 3, Eric Jederlinic 2, John DeGrace 10, and Alex Reynolds 2. The two teams will play again on Friday night with the sixth-graders putting their undefeated record on the line.

February 15, 2002