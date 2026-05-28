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May 28, 2026

185 YEARS AGO

The “Law Reforms,” about which the Legal Gentlemen talk so much as “taking the bread from the mouth of labor,” seem to have but little effect upon the rush to the Bar, for the New York papers give the names of 45 persons admitted as Counsellors, and 81 as Attorneys, during the present term of the Supreme Court. The profession must be a lucrative one still, for if it were otherwise, many young men would not be attracted to it. And who can doubt that we are a very restive, litigious race, when so many are paid to redress the difficulties in which we get entangled.

May 24, 1841

160 YEARS AGO

The Susquehanna Railroad—To reach the Delevan House, Albany, from Cooperstown, requires about seven hours, whether one goes by the Central or Susquehanna road. Eastern travelers generally take the latter route, for the reason that it requires ten miles less of staging; and the hour of departure of the two daily stages leaving our village for Collier’s are very convenient. The “Western Union” Company now owns the line of telegraph to this place (Cooperstown). A line is being run to Canajoharie via Clarksville (Middlefield), Cherry Valley and Sharon Springs. If our trustees have any authority in the matter, they should require the company to put up decent-looking poles. A coat of paint would improve them.

May 25, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

A New Polyclinic—The handsome new clinic of the Philadelphia Polyclinic, on Lombard Street, west of Eighteenth, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was formally opened recently by Lieutenant-Governor Watres as a charitable institution of the State. It is the establishment of a unique medical school and all the undergraduate medical colleges send their representatives with greetings to the successful launching of this institution. Previous to the opening prayer, Dr. Thomas J. Mays, president of the faculty, unveiled the brass tablet of the perpetual endowment fund of the Polyclinic Medical Society on the first floor corridor. This tablet contains the names of the founders. Among the number is that of Dr. M. Imogene Bassett of this village, who we are pleased to note, has through persevering and hard study become one of the foremost women in her profession. The hospital, which has accommodations for fifty patients, is a marvel of comfort, convenience and neatness.

May 28, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

The first New York State Selective Service registrants to go to a civilian project camp for conscientious objectors will be ordered by their local boards to report at the Cooperstown Camp on June 5, it was announced by Brigadier General Ames T. Brown, state director of Selective Service. The national headquarters of the Selective Service has forwarded to the New York State headquarters a list of seven registrants whose order numbers have been passed by their draft boards, and who have been certified by state headquarters as conscientious objectors to all forms of combatant or non-combatant military service. They are given classification IV-E under the Selective Service regulations. Among the seven is one from local board 403, Cooperstown.

May 28, 1941

35 YEARS AGO

Fifteen Cooperstown-area residents received diplomas at the 102nd Annual Commencement ceremonies at the State University College of Oneonta on May 18. Virginia Heitz, a pre-Kindergarten teacher at Cooperstown Elementary School received the Master in Education diploma, and her daughter Jennifer Heitz, a Bachelor of Science in Education. Other Cooperstown residents earning the Master in Education degree were Jeannine Groff, Kathleen Galland-Bennett and Carole A. Alicino.

May 29, 1991

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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