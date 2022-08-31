Bound Volumes: 09-01-22

September 1, 2022

185 YEARS AGO

Hurricane in the West Indies – On the 2nd of August there was one of the most severe storms ever known in the island of St. Bartholomew. It states that the town, composed of about 300 houses is two-thirds destroyed — among them some of the most substantial buildings, the greater number the dwellings of the poor. As yet between 20 and 30 lives have been discovered to have been lost in the town, most of them crushed to death under the ruins, and others horribly mutilated and since dead, and very many severely injured, with broken bones, &c. Hundreds have lost all they possessed, and are thrown destitute upon the charity of others. The sea, during the gale, had risen over six feet.

September 4, 1837

160 YEARS AGO

Arrest and Imprisonment – Mr. Timothy Herkimer, a farmer of the Town of Exeter, in this county, was arrested on Saturday last and imprisoned in the county jail, on an order issued from the War Department at Washington, charged as we are informed, with discouraging enlistment by facilitating the escape of his son and another young man into Canada, with advising a deserter not to return to the service, and when holding disloyal language when at home. The arrest is made under the general order recently issued from the War Department; which order, it will be remembered, suspended the writ of habeas corpus in all such cases.

September 5, 1862

110 YEARS AGO

H.W. Fluhrer, general manager, and J.M. Knapp, director, of the Otsego & Delaware Telephone Co., were in town Thursday conferring with Frank B. Shipman, resident director, regarding the forest of poles on

Main Street. It is the purpose of the telephone company

to remove as many of the poles as possible, which

will mean very nearly all of them, as the new cable construction will not require as many. An arrangement has been made with Joseph K. Choate whereby the

telephone, electric lights and the trolley will be on the same poles. Then, there are the old independent telephone poles which are neither useful nor ornamental and which will all be taken away.

September 4, 1912

60 YEARS AGO

Three 1961 graduates of Cooperstown Central School, now attending college, were the speakers at the regular weekly luncheon meeting of the Rotary club at the Cooper Inn. The three, who will begin their sophomore years later this month, were Don Rogers, a pre-veterinarian student at Cornell; Theodore P. Feury, Jr., who is at St. Lawrence University, Canton; and Joseph Booan, who is majoring in recreation and youth leadership at Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts. Rogers said he was attracted to Cornell when he visited there with his parents at age seven and saw a “cow with a window in it,” and it made a lasting impression on his young mind. Feury had planned to study engineering but may major in mathematics in a four-year liberal arts course. Booan expects to go into social rehabilitation work after college.

September 5, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

The Sandlot Kid statue at the entrance to Doubleday Field had begun looking rather tarnished until last week. The damage done by shaving cream, acid rain, and vandalism has been reversed through the efforts of The Friends of the Parks. The Village Parks Advisory Committee which administers the contributions of the Friends of the Parks, arranged for the statue’s restoration by Marianne Russell and Bob Marti, a team of sculpture conservationists that undertook work on the Indian Hunter statue in Lakefront Park last summer.

September 9, 1987

20 YEARS AGO

United States Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-New York) and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, visited Cooperstown on Saturday, August 31. The couple toured the National Baseball Hall of Fame and met with local officials as part of their upstate New York tour. Village Mayor Carol Waller met the Clintons at the Hall of Fame and presented them with a bat from the Cooperstown Bat Company.

September 6, 2002