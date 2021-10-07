Bound Volumes 10-7-21

210 YEARS AGO

Artimesia Norton, daughter of Mr. George Norton of Hartwick, 13 years and 4 months old, did, on the 27th of September, 1811, spin five runs of good woolen yarn, on a single-geer’d wheel in 11 hours and 26 minutes. The reel measured, in circumference, two yards, two inches, and ¾ of an inch. Industry rather than silver and gold, constitutes the riches of a country.

October 5, 1811



185 YEARS AGO

Advertisement — Eagle Amphitheatre from the City of New York. Wm. A. Delavan, Manager, respectfully announces to the citizens of Cooperstown and its vicinity, that the arena will be fitted up and open to receive visitors in Cooperstown, on Tuesday, October 11, 1836. Positively for one day only. Doors open at one o’clock p.m. This splendid establishment is conducted on a new and much improved plan — entirely above the old plan of circuses —avoiding everything offensive to good morals, or repulsive to the most refined ear. The equestrian Corps is the largest and most powerful in America. The Arena is arranged in a novel and convenient style — having an airy tier of Boxes neatly carpeted, outside the Pit around the entire circumference. The public are invited to examine it, previous to the Exhibition.

October 3, 1836

160 YEARS AGO

Mr. M. De V. Martin, a well known and accomplished artist, has just completed a very fine watercolored painting of Cooperstown on a sheet 24 x 30 inches, which he intends copying in lithograph and publishing. The view is taken from Prospect Rock, and not only represents the village, but makes a very fine landscape. The drawing is so accurate that all the principal buildings and places of interest can be pointed out, and the valley and hills in the distance. Mr. M. is now procuring subscribers, and we cordially recommend him and his work to our citizens.

October 11, 1861

110 YEARS AGO

Personals – The first woman to obtain a hunter’s license in the Town of Middlefield is Mrs. Dewitt Coleman, who procured a license from Town Clerk H.E. Lewis on Friday. Her sister-in-law, Mrs. Harry H. Willsey, has a hunter’s license in the Town of Otsego.

The Boy Scout moving picture photographed by the Vitagraph Company while the scouts were in camp here last July will be shown in the Star Theatre sometime during the week of October 23. The picture is entitled “The Wig-wag, or Making a Man of Him.”

“Chief Uncas” the magnificent launch owned by Adolphus Busch, which was considerably damaged by fire a few weeks ago, has been returned to the factory at Bayonne, New Jersey for repairs. It is rumored that it may be replaced by an electric launch.

October 4, 1911

85 YEARS AGO

Harry M. Goetz and Edward Small, the producers of Reliance Pictures, are bringing to the screen “The Last of the Mohicans,” James Fenimore Cooper’s immortal classic of the hand-to-hand struggle for a nation yet unborn. The picture will be on view at Smalley’s Cooperstown Theatre on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The Freeman’s Journal unhesitatingly recommends the picture to its readers. We had the pleasure of witnessing a private showing of the film some time ago, and, in the opinion of this reviewer, the picture cannot fail to prove a monumental item on the cinema list of the millions of lovers of the book. Brilliant performances are turned in by Randolph Scott as Hawkeye, the primitive man of the forest; lovely Binnie Barnes, ideally cast as Alice Munro, the British Colonel’s daughter, and Henry Wilcoxon, who plays the gallant Major Duncan Heyward, Hawkeye’s rival for the heart of Alice.

October 7, 1936