Bound Volumes

April 9, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

Local News—A few years ago the Journal was printed on Thursday and dated on Friday. When it became desirable for the better accommodation of a portion of our readers to print Wednesday evening, the day of publication was not changed—and that has left the day of printing and publication too far apart. Therefore, the paper will hereafter be published and dated Thursday.

The gymnasium has now been open long enough to demonstrate its popularity and success. It has about 170 members, most of whom are young people and children. It is a very pretty sight to witness the class drills of the latter.

There were very handsome displays of cut flowers and plants at all the churches here that were open on Easter Sunday, and services appropriate to the sacred day were observed. At the Baptist Church there were also festoons of evergreens back of the pulpit and over the front of the organ, with the words “Christ is Risen” in large gilt letters—for all of which the church was indebted to Mrs. Paul C. Murdock.

April 9, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. Sturgia Potter, of 215 East 72nd Street, New York City and Manchester Massachusetts, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Dorothy Tweedy Potter, to Mr. Alfred Corning Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Carlton Clark of 46 East 70th Street, New York City and Cooperstown. Miss Potter attended Foxcroft and Chapin Schools and is a member of the Colony Club. Mr. Clark attended St. Mark’s School and was graduated from Yale in the class of 1939. He is a member of the Racquet and Tennis and Tuxedo Clubs, and is a Sergeant in the 101st U.S. Cavalry at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

April 9, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

The Clark and Scriven Foundations, philanthropic organizations of the Clark family of Cooperstown, have awarded new scholarship grants for the 1966-1967 academic year totaling $67,800 to 86 seniors or recent graduates of 11 rural central schools in Otsego and southern Herkimer. Dr. Henry Allen Moe and Edward W. Stack, administrators of the scholarship programs, said that 65 seniors who attend central schools in Cherry Valley, East Springfield, Edmeston, Laurens, Milford, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester, all in Otsego County, and Van Hornesville and West Winfield in southern Herkimer County, plus eight graduates now in college would get grants averaging nearly $780 each, totaling $56,850. Thirteen Cooperstown Central School graduates have been awarded initial scholarships averaging $840 each and totaling $10,950 under the Scriven Foundation. Two of those scholarships go to students studying to become nurses.

April 13, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area has joined the league’s nationwide campaign titled “Take Back the System” in support of voter registration reforms. Leagues around the U.S. are urging Congress and the President to pass the National Voter Registration Act legislation that will create single systems for registering to vote nationwide. The aim is to restore integrity to campaigns and elections and to inspire all eligible Americans to register and vote in the 1992 elections.

April 10, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has announced that the Cooper Inn, in affiliation with its sister property, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, has been named to the Historica Hotels of America list. Known as Willowbrook when built in 1813 as a private residence by Henry Phinney, the building was purchased and converted to hotel use in 1927.

April 7, 2006