Bound Volumes

April 16, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

Hops—A gentleman who has had considerable experience in the hops trade thinks that hop yards which are but little exposed to northwest winds, generally escape the disease which has visited so many yards the past two years. It is also his opinion that the hop-louse is the result and not the cause of the disease. We are not prepared to adopt these views, but give them for what they are worth. One thing is known – there are yards which escaped the blight, while others in near proximity were badly damaged or the crop completely destroyed. Our growers will look forward with much anxiety to the developments of the next few months; and no one can prophesy the result.

April 20, 1866

110 YEARS AGO

Beginning on Monday next, April 17, the Cooperstown and Oneonta bus line, under the proprietorship of Fred Bliss of Cooperstown will make its first trip. Mr. Bliss goes to Oneida on Thursday to bring back his bus—an attractive model of the General Motor Car Company chassis with a Schubert body. It is well heated, lighted and ventilated. The bus will accommodate 20 passengers and will make two trips daily starting from the Fenimore Hotel corner at 6:30 a.m., and at 12:30 p.m., except on Sundays when the starting times will be one hour later—7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mr. Bliss, who has been a valued employee of the D. & H. Co. has made use of his railroading ingenuity in arranging his schedules. The running time of the trip will be one hour and 45 minutes. The bus will stop anywhere on signal and will make a stop at Milford of three minutes, both directions. A one-way passage from Cooperstown to Oneonta is 50 cents.

April 12, 1916

60 YEARS AGO

Dr. James Greenough of Cooperstown, RD, one-time Chief Surgeon of the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, died Tuesday, April 5, at the hospital. He was 72 years of age. Dr. Greenough was born at Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 17, 1893, the son of James J. and Katherine Noble Greenough. He married Frances Hartwell at New York City on May 14, 1919. He was educated at the Noble & Greenough School in Boston, Massachusetts and Harvard University where he received his A.B. and M.D. Cum Laude degrees. He began his medical career as resident surgeon at Presbyterian Hospital in New York City in 1920 and served as attending surgeon at Bellvue Hospital from 1922-1927. He began his duties in Cooperstown on March 22, 1927, when the hospital re-opened after being closed for two years. In 1929, Dr. Greenough became associated with Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta as Chief of Staff where he remained until retirement in 1962.

April 13, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

Peter Elkan of Cooperstown, a Class of 1993 civil engineering major at Union College will participate in the Marine Studies Terms Abroad program offered by Union this spring. The term begins in Bermuda and involves a schooner expedition along coastal New England, ending at the islands in the Gulf of Maine. Elkan, of 7 Susquehanna Ave. is the son of Paul and Susan Elkan. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1989.

April 17, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Rachael H. Kuch, a junior at Cooperstown High School, has been selected to receive the League of Women Voters Leadership Award, which entitles her to attend the four-day New York State League of Women Voters conference to be held in Albany from April 30 to May 3. Kuch was selected for this award because of her involvement with the CCS Student Council.

April 14, 2006