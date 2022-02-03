Bound Volumes 2-3-22

210 YEARS AGO

It seems to be a settled point that our Navy must be augmented. What kind of ships are best adapted to our purpose is a question on which there are different opinions. Some are for a proportion of men of war; others for frigates and smaller vessels only. There are strong reasons in favor of small swift sailing vessels. They should be the most effectual in offensive operations.

February 1, 1812

160 YEARS AGO

Civil War News – The Battle of Mill Spring — The Rebels fought well but were overcome by superior fighting on our side. According to their own account, the rebel forces consisted of ten infantry regiments, three batteries and some cavalry, altogether about 10,000 men. They fought in bushwhacking style, from ravines and behind trees, bushes and rocks. The brunt of the battle devolved on the 4th Kentucky, 2nd Minnesota, 9th Ohio, and 10th Indiana. For nearly three hours, the war of musketry was kept up. Shortly after 11 o’clock, Col. Haskin succeeded in flanking the enemy on the extreme right, when the 9th Ohio and 2nd Minnesota charged with the bayonet, with triumphant yells, which broke the rebel ranks and the rout began. They fled pell mell to their tents, strewing the road with muskets, blankets, overcoats and knapsacks, and abandoned two guns and caissons.

January 31, 1862

85 YEARS AGO

The January 30 issue of News Week devotes almost an entire page to the Hall of Fame in the National Baseball Museum at Cooperstown. The article is illustrated with a fine picture of the building, and pictures of the eight immortals of the national game already elected to places in the Hall of Fame. The article states in part: “Baseball players are more hero-worshiped by American youngsters than any other group of athletes. Mainly responsible are reporters. These newspaper men almost always manage to write something praiseworthy about a player. If he’s a drunk, a bum, and beats his wife — well, ‘he’s just a happy-go-lucky kid, and what a man at the plate in the pinches!’ If he’s an unpredictable eccentric, he receives some such nickname as Dizzy or Rube and is admired.”

February 3, 1937

60 YEARS AGO

Otsego County “Legal Secretary of the Year” is Mrs. June Hotaling who has been employed in the law offices of Van Horne and Feury in Cooperstown since 1948.Mrs. Hotaling received her award Saturday afternoon at a state convention of legal secretaries at a luncheon in the Hotel Otesaga. The award was presented by District Attorney Joseph A. Mogavero, Jr., who headed a selection committee composed of attorneys, Scott E. Greene, George S. Kepner, Jr., and O.L. Van Horne.

January 31, 1962

20 YEARS AGO