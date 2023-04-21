Bound Volumes: April 20, 2023

210 YEARS AGO

A deposed witness testifies to the aftermath of the battle of Riviere aux Raisins as follows: “I certify, that the bodies of the Americans, killed at the battle of Riviere aux Raisins, of the 22nd January last, and the day after remain unburied, and that I have seen hogs and dogs eating them. The hogs appear to be rendered mad by so profuse a diet of Christian flesh. I saw the houses of Mr. Geraume and Mr. Godfrey on fire and have heard there were prisoners in them. The inhabitants did not dare to bury them, on account of the Indians. The inhabitants have been threatened by the Indians, if they did not take up arms against the Americans.”

April 17, 1813

185 YEARS AGO

Mrs. B. Richter takes the liberty to inform the ladies of Cooperstown and its vicinity that she is willing to give instruction in all kinds of fancy and ornamental needlework, French embroidery, in Silk and Worsted; and in hair for rings, chains, &c. As she has the patterns of the latest fashions, and some of the best zephyr Worsted, she would with pleasure execute pieces of fancy needle work for families, if any should desire it. For particulars, please apply at her residence.

April 16, 1838

160 YEARS AGO

The War News – Bread riots have occurred in several of the leading Southern cities. A refugee who left Richmond last Tuesday, and has just reached Washington, says that the bread riot at the rebel capital caused the greatest consternation among the authorities. The women were the heads of the families of the working classes, and were actually starving, many having been compelled to beg on the street. A repetition of the demonstration is feared, and every precaution is being taken to avert it. The effect upon the troops was most demoralizing, the men having become very clamorous, and demanding that their families should be fed. If to this state of things could be added news of the defeat of the rebel armies at important points, the leaders would soon find themselves surrounded by embarrassments and troubles beyond their control.

April 17, 1863

135 YEARS AGO

Personal – On Tuesday last a few of the personal friends of Miss Susan Fenimore Cooper called to tender their congratulations on her attaining her 75th birthday in comfortable health.

Mr. Charles R. Burch was a few days since called to New Berlin, to the deathbed of his beloved mother, and she passed away on Tuesday last.

Mr. Perkins, the artist, has removed his studio to a pleasant room on the third story of the Bunyan block. He has several fine paintings on exhibition.

April 20, 1888

110 YEARS AGO

The “Peters Polish” at Hartwick was discovered in the year 1834 by Mr. Rufus Peters. He died in 1841. One morning, after eating an apple down by the brick yard, he rubbed his knife into the clay and noticed what a beautiful luster it received. He had the polish put up in small packages and sold about the country, and also sold it by the barrel in Meridien, Connecticut, and the Rogers’ Britannia Co. still buy their polish from Hartwick.

The baseball enthusiasts of the village churches have been busy during the last week organizing their teams for the Sunset League which will furnish ball to suit the tastes of the most critical fan during the summer months. If the grounds are dried sufficiently, practice will probably begin next week. The managers and captains of the teams are: Baptist – W.M. Bronner, manager; Clifford Derrick, captain. Methodist – C.B. Johnson, manager; H.E. Lewis, captain. Universalist – E.D. Lindsay, manager; James Whipple, captain. Presbyterian – Robert Wood, manager; Bowne Davidson, captain.

April 16, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Union and High School is scheduled to re-open Thursday morning of this week following the Spring vacation, which was extended two days when it was discovered that three members of the senior class, while on their class trip to Washington, D.C., were ill with scarlet fever in a hospital in that city. Since the return of the other members of the party no new cases have developed among them according to Principal Ralph W. Perry. Patients confined to the Municipal Hospital for infectious diseases at Washington are Miss Marion Moakler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Moakler of Middlefield Center; Miss Clara O. Parshall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry L. Parshall of Whig Corners, and Robert Welch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Welch of Fly Creek. They are being attended by Dr. Linn Fenimore Cooper, son of James Fenimore Cooper, of Fynmere, a practicing physician at Washington, D.C. Dr. Cooper has been “on call” for Cooperstown senior classes for several years.

April 20, 1936

35 YEARS AGO

Joan Tripp is the new head librarian at the Village Library. “I do everything in the library from ordering books to repairing them, but I need my other projects. Life outside the library is also important,” said Tripp. Tripp says nothing unusual happens in small town libraries. “No maniac has ever come in here. People come for the pleasure of a library and for no other reason. You can keep your sanity in a library.” One of Tripp’s hobbies is bartending. “I really like bartending. It helps me meet different types of people I might not see in the library,” Tripp said. Tripp serves drinks on weekends to customers at the Lake Front restaurant.

April 20, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

Rolling a 300-point score in bowling is the equivalent to pitching a no-hitter in baseball, hitting a hole-in-one in golf, or completing a Hail Mary pass in football. While competing in the Wednesday Night Bowling League on April 9 at the Clark Sports Center, assistant athletic director and bowling alley manager Barry Gray rolled the third 300-point game of his career. “I’m just a small town type of guy who goes there and does what he does,” Gray said. “I’m never looking for the spotlight. That’s not my style.”

April 18, 2003