Bound Volumes

August 3, 2023

110 YEARS AGO

Activities at the Country Club: Five boats entered the sailing race last Wednesday from the Country Club. The Wednesday races are for the individual who wins them and the one who has won the greatest number of Wednesday races, regardless of the boat sailed, at the end of the season receives a cup. Those who were entered in the race Wednesday were: William C. Bowers, William Lee McKim, Waldo C. Johnston, William Truslow Hyde, Ralph Hyde and Wade Guy. The breeze was southerly and generally strong. Crossing the line first was William C. Bowers who kept the lead throughout the race. Ralph Hyde was next to cross, Wade Guy third, Waldo C. Johnston, fourth and William T. Hyde fifth. In the tennis stepladder tournament for ladies at present the ladder is as follows: Mrs. Stephen C. Clark, Miss LeMoyne, Miss Van Wyck, Miss McKim, Miss Grace Brown, Mrs. Ralph Birdsall, Miss Usher, Miss Mary Brown, Miss Dorothy Warrin, and Miss Patterson.

July 30, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

The hosts of the American Legion will invade the Leatherstocking land the coming weekend for the semi-final and final games of the Legion’s Junior Baseball Tournament of New York State. Local arrangements for the titular contests on historic Doubleday Field, for the second time in as many years, have been completed by Clark F. Simmons Post 579 of this village, according to Earl G. Stalker, post commander. Both the infield and outfield of the diamond which lies on the spot where Major-General Abner Doubleday laid out the first baseball lines and taught his schoolmates the rules of the new game he had devised, will be in first class condition, and there will be seating capacity for over 1,000 people. Parking grounds at the entrance to the field afford ample space for a multitude of cars which may be left without charge.

August 3, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

As it has every year since 1939, with the exception of the war year 1945, Cooperstown will play host Monday to Major League baseball and to thousands of visitors on Hall of Fame Day. The day will get underway with induction ceremonies for John Gibson Clarkson (pitcher, 1882-1894); Elmer Harrison Flick (outfielder, 1898-1910); Edgar Charles “Sam” Rice (outfielder, 1915-1934); and Eppa Rixey, Jr. (pitcher, 1912-1933). In the afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Milwaukee Braves and the Boston Red Sox will meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

July 31, 1963

35 YEARS AGO

The Rotary Report by Jim Woolson: Fines: George Cade paid $1 for having spent two weeks on a trail ride in Cody, Wyoming and he “still has to stand up to eat!” Jim Woolson was forced to pay 50 cents because his wife won third prize at Senior’s Bridge—stop winning Beverly! Mike Jerome paid 50 cents for some free advertising, but the under-fine of the day was to Hugh MacDougall who only had to pay a dollar even though he was mentioned by name four times in the New York Times in an article about Burma.

August 3, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

When he graduates from Virginia Tech in May 2004, 20-year-old Scott Bliss plans a 30,000-mile trip across the continental United States to document on 300 rolls of film what he calls “blue collar patriotism.” “It seems like so many people have so many opinions on why we should or shouldn’t have gone to war,” Bliss explained. “I see all these white collar people on TV questioning our country’s motives, but the American workers are the ones who are going to support our country. As I drive around, it’s usually the house that needs a paint job that has an American flag out front.

August 1, 2003