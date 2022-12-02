Bound Volumes: December 1, 2022

210 YEARS AGO

Excerpts from an address to soldiers by Brigadier Alexander Smyth, Commanding at Buffalo: “The time is at hand when you will cross the stream of the Niagara, to conquer Canada, and to secure the peace of the American frontier. You will enter a country that is to be one of the United States. You will arrive among a people who are to become your fellow citizens. It is not against them that we come to make war – it is against the government which holds them as vassals. You will make this war as little as possible distressful to the Canadian people. If they are peaceable, they are to be secure in their persons; and in their property, as far as our imperious necessities will allow. Private plundering is absolutely forbidden. Any soldier who quits his rank, to plunder on the field of battle, will be punished in the most exemplary manner. But your just rights as soldiers will be maintained. Whatever is booty by the usages of war, you shall have. All horses belonging to artillery and cavalry; all wagons and teams in public service will be sold for the benefit of the captors – 200 dollars for each horse drawing light artillery and $40 for the arms and spoils of each savage warrior killed. Public stores will be secured for the service of the United States. The government will, with justice, pay you the value.”

December 5, 1812

185 YEARS AGO

Editor’s Note: John Holmes Prentiss, editor and owner of The Freeman’s Journal, was elected to service in the U.S. House of Representatives in November, 1837. Thus, William Lusk Crandal became Editor Pro Tem. Crandal’s first edition of The Freeman’s Journal includes this passage: “Democrats are not conservatives or loco focos. The federalists would in all kindness, give republicans new names; but they will decline the proffered service. The name of Democrat is good enough for them. It has worn well – has never been tarnished, and will be cherished by all who are not recreant to the true faith.”

December 4, 1837

160 YEARS AGO

The President (Abraham Lincoln) informs us that our relations with Europe are no worse than might be expected; still, they are not as satisfactory as is desirable. He does not allude to the French mediation scheme. The free Negroes are not willing to go to the countries willing to receive them; while other countries, rather to the President’s surprise, refuse to welcome them. So he does not exactly know what to do about it. A postponement of the subject until after the war would meet the approval of the people. The President urges at great length and with much earnestness, the general emancipation of the slaves in States where cooperation can be secured, and the colonization of such free colored persons as may desire to leave the country.

December 5, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

The George Clarke Estate – At the sale which took place by the Sheriff at this place on Friday last, the Hyde Hall property, embracing about 600 acres of land was bid off by James Bunyan and E.F. Beadle at $16,750. Mrs. Alfred Corning Clark bought the large house and lot south-east corner of Main and River streets for $4,150, and the Cooper Grounds, on which stood “The Hall,” with a small lot on Church Street, for $7,350. The “Skeleton Hotel” property was struck off to George Van Horn at the low figure of $2,750. The “Reservoir Lot” on River Street, comprising about three acres of land, was bought by E.F. Beadle for $825. During the lifetime of the late Edward Clark and J.H. Story, the village property of George Clarke, including the old fairgrounds, could have been sold for about $100,000.

December 9, 1887

110 YEARS AGO

Oneonta and Cooperstown high schools met in a basketball clash on Friday evening last and the Cooperstown innocents were taken in out of the storm to the tune of 31 to 22 in favor of the visitors. The game was very rough, and fouls of all kinds received but scant notice; and, as a result, there were many bruises and lacerations, and one severe injury. Carson of Oneonta had the misfortune to fracture his arm near the elbow. At Thanksgiving Hospital, Dr. Dewar reduced the fracture and made him as comfortable as possible. The referees of the game were Mssrs. Rouse and Fitzel. A goodly attendance witnessed the contest, which was followed by dancing.

December 4, 1912

85 YEARS AGO

A crowd estimated at over a thousand people gathered at the Liberty Pole on Main Street Monday night to witness the opening event of Cooperstown’s greater holiday season. The complete success of the opening night was made possible through the enterprise of local businessmen. In keeping with the religious and historic significance of the occasion, sixty children from the Fly Creek School presented the pageant of the Nativity depicting the Babe of Bethlehem in a manger, while carols were sung. Little Miss Phyllis Swartout, age eleven, recited the Bible story of 22 verses from memory. Miss Norma Steere, costumed as Santa Claus and driving a trained Billy goat hitched to a red sleigh, led the procession to the huge delight of scores of little boys and girls.

December 8, 1937

60 YEARS AGO

The honor roll of the Cooperstown Central School for the past marking period has been issued. Among students named in grades 7 through 12 are: William Adsit, Gail Ainslie, Mark Armstrong, Howard Aufmuth, James Austin, David Baldinger, Constance Bliss, Sandra Bliss, Mary Brayden, Jacqueline Bridger, Wayne Bunn, Alton Dunn, Gerald Ellsworth, Ellen Feury, Lynn Green, Jr., Diane Hanson, Dianne Kull, Anne Mook, Judith Pernat, David Rath, Gretchen Sahler, Kent St. John, Thomas Troeger, and Robert Winne.

December 5, 1962

20 YEARS AGO

“Reality Check,” an anti-tobacco youth program, has launched a statewide program to combat tobacco use in Hollywood films. The project, “Tobacco and Hollywood: Headed for a Breakup,” is designed to educate teens about the portrayal of smoking and tobacco product placement in movies, and to challenge producers to eliminate smoking in movies.

December 6, 2002