Bound Volumes

December 11, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Dr. Channing on Poetry—Poetry far from injuring society, is one of the great instruments of refinement and exaltation. It lifts the mind above ordinary life, gives it a respite from depressed cares, and awakens the consciousness of its efficacy with what is pure and noble. In its legitimate and highest efforts, it has the same tendency and aim with Christianity; that is to spiritualize our nature. Poetry has a natural alliance with our best affections. Its great tendency and purpose is to carry the mind beyond and above the beaten, dusty, weary walks of ordinary life, to lift it into a purer element, and to breathe into it more profound and generous emotions. It reveals to us the loveliness of nature, and brings back the freshness of early feelings, revives the relish of simple pleasures, keeps unquenched the enthusiasm which warmed the springtime of our being, refines youthful love, strengthens our interest in human nature, vividly delineates tender and lofty feelings, expands our sympathies over all classes of society, knits us by new ties with universal being, and through the brightness of its prophetic visions, helps faith lay hold on the future life.

December 14, 1840

135 YEARS AGO

The Minstrels—On Saturday evening, December 20, Kent’s Modern Minstrels are advertised to appear at Bowne Opera House, and are to give a refined, all new feature entertainment, with a superb first part and grand olio. The proceeds of this entertainment are to go to the Nelson Hose Co. to assist that organization in defraying expenses recently incurred through the death of a member of the Company. All are invited to purchase tickets—Prices 25 and 35 cents. Reserved seats may be secured and general admission tickets also obtained at Reynold’s book store.

December 12, 1890

60 YEARS AGO

The death of George L. Deakin of Oaksville, for 43 years a linotype operator for The Freeman’s Journal Company occurred November 30 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. He was 66 years old. Although a native of Holland Patent where he was born June 2, 1899, Deakin lived in Cooperstown most of his life. He started work as a printer apprentice with the Crist Publishing Company here at the age of 15, and later became a linotype operator before joining the staff of The Freeman’s Journal. Deakin was a veteran of both world wars having served in France and Belgium in WWI and for a short time in the Army during WWII. He was a charter member of Clark F. Simmons Post, American Legion and was one of its first commanders.

December 8, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Six Cooperstown Middle School students recently took part in a Student Leadership Conference at the State University of New York at Oneonta. “I’m going to treat everyone with the same respect I would like,” said one student after the conference which was held at Hunt Union. Sarah Good, Melissa Raddatz, Howard Graham, Meghan Arquin, and Kristen Shaw were the student participants. Joan Stowell of the CCS Guidance Department also attended.

December 12, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

The proposed $19.4 million Capital Project referendum that was put before Cooperstown School District voters on December 6, was rejected by an overwhelming majority of voters, 1,365 opposed to 331 in favor. Richmond Hulse, Sr., who helped form a Concerned Citizens Group to oppose the project, said, “The voters have spoken very clearly. We hope it sends a strong message that taxpayers will not spend their money on projects not needed for education.”

December 9, 2005

Hometown History: December 11, 2025

90 YEARS AGO: “The Grange stands four-square against the legalized liquor traffic and will fight to the last ditch this greatest of all destroyers,” Fred J. Freestone, master of the New York State Grange, declared in his address opening the business session of the 63rd annual convention of the organization at the State Armory here in Oneonta yesterday. “We should remember that while the nation has repealed prohibition, the Grange has not done so,” he said. Mr. Freestone further asserted that “the repeal of national prohibition has plunged us into a state of chaos, lawlessness and disaster that was fully expected by all who remembered the liquor regime which preceded the enactment of national prohibition. Mr. Freestone also said, “Almost equally disturbing is the wild craze for gambling which is sweeping the country, resulting in the complete breakdown of anti-gambling laws. The state master criticized fraternities and churches for yielding to “the chance for easy money,” pointing out that they too “apparently hold the prevailing belief that we can gamble ourselves into prosperity. It behooves the Grange to maintain its well-known attitude of stern opposition to every form of dishonesty and make its influence felt at every possible point of contact.” December 1935…
December 11, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 12-11-25

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363…
December 10, 2025

In Memoriam: Frederic Blatt

Frederic Blatt passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 3, 2025. To all who knew him, Fred was the embodiment of kindness, thoughtfulness and quiet strength—a genuine gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a deeply cherished grandfather whose gentle spirit and steady warmth brought comfort and joy to those around him.…
December 5, 2025

