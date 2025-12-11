Bound Volumes

December 11, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Dr. Channing on Poetry—Poetry far from injuring society, is one of the great instruments of refinement and exaltation. It lifts the mind above ordinary life, gives it a respite from depressed cares, and awakens the consciousness of its efficacy with what is pure and noble. In its legitimate and highest efforts, it has the same tendency and aim with Christianity; that is to spiritualize our nature. Poetry has a natural alliance with our best affections. Its great tendency and purpose is to carry the mind beyond and above the beaten, dusty, weary walks of ordinary life, to lift it into a purer element, and to breathe into it more profound and generous emotions. It reveals to us the loveliness of nature, and brings back the freshness of early feelings, revives the relish of simple pleasures, keeps unquenched the enthusiasm which warmed the springtime of our being, refines youthful love, strengthens our interest in human nature, vividly delineates tender and lofty feelings, expands our sympathies over all classes of society, knits us by new ties with universal being, and through the brightness of its prophetic visions, helps faith lay hold on the future life.

December 14, 1840

135 YEARS AGO

The Minstrels—On Saturday evening, December 20, Kent’s Modern Minstrels are advertised to appear at Bowne Opera House, and are to give a refined, all new feature entertainment, with a superb first part and grand olio. The proceeds of this entertainment are to go to the Nelson Hose Co. to assist that organization in defraying expenses recently incurred through the death of a member of the Company. All are invited to purchase tickets—Prices 25 and 35 cents. Reserved seats may be secured and general admission tickets also obtained at Reynold’s book store.

December 12, 1890

60 YEARS AGO

The death of George L. Deakin of Oaksville, for 43 years a linotype operator for The Freeman’s Journal Company occurred November 30 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. He was 66 years old. Although a native of Holland Patent where he was born June 2, 1899, Deakin lived in Cooperstown most of his life. He started work as a printer apprentice with the Crist Publishing Company here at the age of 15, and later became a linotype operator before joining the staff of The Freeman’s Journal. Deakin was a veteran of both world wars having served in France and Belgium in WWI and for a short time in the Army during WWII. He was a charter member of Clark F. Simmons Post, American Legion and was one of its first commanders.

December 8, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Six Cooperstown Middle School students recently took part in a Student Leadership Conference at the State University of New York at Oneonta. “I’m going to treat everyone with the same respect I would like,” said one student after the conference which was held at Hunt Union. Sarah Good, Melissa Raddatz, Howard Graham, Meghan Arquin, and Kristen Shaw were the student participants. Joan Stowell of the CCS Guidance Department also attended.

December 12, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

The proposed $19.4 million Capital Project referendum that was put before Cooperstown School District voters on December 6, was rejected by an overwhelming majority of voters, 1,365 opposed to 331 in favor. Richmond Hulse, Sr., who helped form a Concerned Citizens Group to oppose the project, said, “The voters have spoken very clearly. We hope it sends a strong message that taxpayers will not spend their money on projects not needed for education.”

December 9, 2005