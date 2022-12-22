Bound Volumes: December 22, 2022

185 YEARS AGO

It is estimated that the population of the United States consume annually 18,000,000 barrels of flour, the product of 8,000,000 acres of wheat land, the average production being estimated at 25 bushels per acre. This gives 200,000,000 bushels of wheat as the aggregate production of the country the present year, which at five bushels to the barrel, makes a total of 40,000,000 barrels of flour – 22,000,000 more than the annual consumption of the United States. It appears that there is an overplus in the production of breadstuffs. Upon this state of facts, we naturally look for a material reduction of price. However, the present price of flour is exorbitant when compared when compared with those of former years. On Saturday, common Western Flour was quoted in New York City at $9; fancy brands at $9.25; Georgetown and Richmond flour at $10; and wheat at $2 and $2.06.

December 18, 1837

160 YEARS AGO

Death of Richard Cooper, Esq. – Another of the old residents of Cooperstown has passed away – so suddenly and unexpectedly that his friends were shocked at the sad announcement, made by telegraph on Tuesday last, on the morning of which day Richard Cooper, Esq., died in New York, of typhoid fever. He went to the city on business soon after the burial of his son, Lieut. Cooper, where he was prostrated by the same disease. At no time did his friends here despair of his recovery, hence they were entirely unprepared for the painful intelligence of his death. Mr. C. had a legal mind of the very first order; in some departments of Law he had no superior in the State. Although most of his time was occupied in the management of the great landed estate of Mr. Clarke, he had made his mark in the Courts, especially in the famous Cooper libel suits, and certain anti-rent suits.

December 19, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

Personal – The minstrel entertainment given Friday evening for the benefit of Nelson Hose Co. was well-attended and afforded good amusement to the audience. The company derived a substantial benefit from the same.

Monday evening, December 19, marked a new era in the history of Cooperstown when its streets became partly lighted by electricity, under the Edison copper three-wire system. Comparatively few people had witnessed its operation in the cities where it has been adopted, and hence it was to most a novelty. And certainly it was a pleasing one to all, for it was a success. Between 7 and 8 o’clock the main streets of the village on that pleasant dark winter’s evening were unusually crowded with people, most of them interested in the final preparation for hanging a large electric light over the four corners at the intersection of Main and Pioneer streets. A few minutes after 8, the sudden flashing of the strong white light on the faces of hundreds of people watching for it, was received with a loud and joyous shout of greeting.

December 23, 1887

110 YEARS AGO

The village trustees have under consideration a plan for the construction of a sewer system in Cooperstown, and also of a sewage disposal plant. It is a generally accepted fact that the sewers of the village are inadequate and many of them will, of necessity, have to be rebuilt. The plan will have the sanction of the State Board of Health and will also provide ultimately for a sewage disposal plant. The sewage now empties into the Susquehanna River below the village, at variance with the present policy of the state.

December 18, 1912

85 YEARS AGO

At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Village Trustees it was voted to maintain a skating rink at Doubleday Field again this year for the benefit of the young people. Mrs. Flora Clark was re-elected registrar of vital statistics for the village for a three-year term commencing January 1, 1938. Honorable discharges from Mechanics’ Hook & Ladder Company were granted to Isum Ballard and George Decker. Harry G. Campbell, recently appointed by Mayor Theodore R. Lettis to fill the unexpired term of R.L. Burr, who recently resigned as trustee, was present in his official capacity and was assigned to the committee positions formerly held by Mr. Burr.

December 22, 1937

60 YEARS AGO

Employees of the Iroquois Farm and members of their families to the number of 127, were guests of its owner, Mr. F. Ambrose Clark, at their annual Christmas dinner party held Friday night at the Treadway-Otesaga Hotel. A feature of the dinner was roast beef from the farm’s own Grassland’s Market. Music for dining and dancing was provided by Ernie Russ and his orchestra of Schenevus. Shortly after 8 o’clock Santa Claus put in an appearance and distributed gifts to children present.

December 19, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown resident Janet Munro of Pierstown Road was recently honored by a commission request from the Pageant of Peace in Washington, D.C. to paint the White House Tree Lighting Ceremony. The work was presented this week. The large canvas is a magical snow scene depicting the National Christmas Tree surrounded by the State Trees. The U.S. Coast Guard Band, live reindeer, celebrity hosts, many colorful participants, and of course the White House with President and Mrs. Reagan on the balcony. The painting is titled “Christmas at the White House.”

December 18, 1987