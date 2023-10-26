Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

October 26, 2023

85 YEARS AGO
Major League Base Ball clubs appear most favorably disposed toward playing exhibition games on historic Doubleday Field in connection with the Centennial Celebration of the National Game. Eight of the sixteen clubs of the National and American Leagues have expressed themselves. Recently, Lester G. Bursey, local program chairman, addressed invitations to the managements of all the clubs, to participate in the celebration by playing here. Replies have been received from the Cincinnati Reds, the Boston Bees, the New York Yankees, the Athletics and Phillies of Philadelphia, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the St. Louis Browns and the Chicago White Sox.

October 26, 1938

35 YEARS AGO
Cooperstown Mayor Harold H. Hollis was one of only five weather observers selected from more than 12,000 volunteers throughout the country to receive the Thomas Jefferson Award, the highest accolade given to observers. Four representatives of the National Weather Service met last Friday at the Hollis home on Walnut Street to present the award. Hollis began recording weather observations in 1950 for the U.S. Weather Bureau as it was then known. Hollis and the other 12,000 observers, working daily, record minimum and maximum temperatures, rainfall, snowfall, and snow depth. “Weather watchers like Hollis are a dying breed,” said Roland Guy Loffredo, area manager and meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany.

October 26, 1988

20 YEARS AGO
Barbara Harper, a world-renowned expert and author on natural and non-invasive birthing techniques, including water births, will present a public lecture in Clark Auditorium at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital on October 27. Harper is the author of “Gentle Birth Choices.” “I want to bring a message of gentle, non-violent birth. The lecture will look at the current state of maternal care in New York State and will offer information to empower women to make choices,” Harper said. The lecture will discuss using a Dula, midwives, and giving birth in water. Harper said that midwives at Bassett sought her out to come and lecture. Harper has been a nurse since 1973 and has supported water birth since 1983.

October 24, 2003

Bound Volumes: July 20. 2023

210 YEARS AGO
British Monsters—Excerpt of a letter from Captain Cooper to Charles K. Mallory, Esq. Lieut. Gov. of Virginia—“I was in Hampton with my troop; that place having been evacuated in the morning by the British. My blood ran cold at what I saw and heard. The few distressed inhabitants running up in every direction to congratulate us; tears were shedding in every corner – the infamous scoundrels, monsters, destroyed everything but the houses, and (my pen is almost unwilling to describe it) the women were ravished by the abandoned ruffians. Great God! My dear friend, can you figure to yourself our Hampton females seized and treated with violence by those monsters, and not a solitary American arm present to avenge their wrongs! But enough – I can no more of this.”
July 17, 1813…

Bound Volumes: August 24, 2023

135 YEARS AGO
Local & Personal: The many friends of Miss Cooper are happy to see her occasionally on the Lake steamers and out driving this summer. Her health has improved with the improvement in the Orphanage finances, which has lessened her cares and efforts in at least one direction.
In the lawn tennis tournament at the Cooper House last week the winners were: gentleman’s single, Marion Wright; Gentleman’s double, Mssers. Trevor and Bowers; mixed double, Mr. Trevor and Miss Johnson.
Base Ball: At the Phoenix, August 11th – Phoenix Athletic Association 18, Cooperstown Athletics 8.
August 24, 1888…

Bound Volumes: July 27, 2023

210 YEARS AGO
Letter from Com. Lewis to the Secretary of the Navy—Off Sandy Hook, July 6: “Sir, I have the pleasure to inform you of the capture of the British sloop tender Eagle which for some time had been employed by Com. Beresford for the purpose of burning the coasters, &c. Her force was two officers and 11 men, with a 32 brass howitzer. This service was performed in a most gallant and officer-like manner by Sailing-Master Percival, who with volunteers from the flotilla which I have the honor to command, jumped on board a fishing smack, run the enemy alongside and carried him by a coup de main. I am sorry to add, that in this little affair, the enemy lost the commanding officer, one midshipman, mortally wounded, and two seamen badly.”
July 24, 1813…

