Bound Volumes

October 26, 2023

85 YEARS AGO

Major League Base Ball clubs appear most favorably disposed toward playing exhibition games on historic Doubleday Field in connection with the Centennial Celebration of the National Game. Eight of the sixteen clubs of the National and American Leagues have expressed themselves. Recently, Lester G. Bursey, local program chairman, addressed invitations to the managements of all the clubs, to participate in the celebration by playing here. Replies have been received from the Cincinnati Reds, the Boston Bees, the New York Yankees, the Athletics and Phillies of Philadelphia, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the St. Louis Browns and the Chicago White Sox.

October 26, 1938

35 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown Mayor Harold H. Hollis was one of only five weather observers selected from more than 12,000 volunteers throughout the country to receive the Thomas Jefferson Award, the highest accolade given to observers. Four representatives of the National Weather Service met last Friday at the Hollis home on Walnut Street to present the award. Hollis began recording weather observations in 1950 for the U.S. Weather Bureau as it was then known. Hollis and the other 12,000 observers, working daily, record minimum and maximum temperatures, rainfall, snowfall, and snow depth. “Weather watchers like Hollis are a dying breed,” said Roland Guy Loffredo, area manager and meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany.

October 26, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

Barbara Harper, a world-renowned expert and author on natural and non-invasive birthing techniques, including water births, will present a public lecture in Clark Auditorium at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital on October 27. Harper is the author of “Gentle Birth Choices.” “I want to bring a message of gentle, non-violent birth. The lecture will look at the current state of maternal care in New York State and will offer information to empower women to make choices,” Harper said. The lecture will discuss using a Dula, midwives, and giving birth in water. Harper said that midwives at Bassett sought her out to come and lecture. Harper has been a nurse since 1973 and has supported water birth since 1983.

October 24, 2003