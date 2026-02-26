Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

February 26, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

The Second Carnival which came off on our skating park Monday evening last, was a decided success. The illuminations, principally by paper-colored lanterns, were a very attractive feature. The music by the Seminary Band added life to the whole affair. The costumes were numerous and varied; the general interest and enjoyment greater. The young ladies of the Seminary showed a great deal of skill and taste in their varied costumes, as did several of our village young ladies.

March 2, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

“The Novelty Works” will be the name of the new manufacturing interest soon to be established by Mr. Henry H. Hill of New York at Fly Creek, he having purchased the plant owned by Dr. J.K. Leaning, which embraced the foundry and machine shop formerly run by Mr. Badger. Mr. Hill will manufacture passenger, freight, and other elevators; also machinery of different kinds; will furnish plans and materials needed in the erection of various kinds of buildings, both iron and woodwork. He is an architect and practical machinist. The number of men employed will depend upon the amount of work which may be called for at the factory. It is expected that six or seven families will come with Mr. Hill as soon as he erects the necessary buildings and gets the machinery in position. He will put up a nice dwelling for himself. We welcome Mr. Hill to our town, and congratulate Fly Creek friends on the acquisition about to be made to their business and personal interests.

February 27, 1891

110 YEARS AGO

At a special meeting of the Cooperstown Board of Trade last Wednesday evening the proposition of establishing a factory at Index for the manufacture of automobile engines was explained by S.W. Mower, formerly General Manager of the Otsego & Herkimer Railroad, who is at present connected with the General Aeronautic Company, extensive manufacturers of aeroplanes. This company has usually equipped its product with any standard engine specified by the purchaser. But, the perfection of an engine of superior attainments patented by them makes it necessary that they maintain a factory. Mr. Mower, knowing of the idle Index factory, succeeded in interesting the company in locating here. Pursuant to a resolution, President Frank B. Shipman appointed a committee consisting of M.E. Lippitt, Nathaniel P. Willis and W.W. Hovey to visit the factory of the General Aeronautic Company at Freehold, Long Island this week and make an investigation.

February 23, 1916

60 YEARS AGO

Winter returned to this area in earnest over the weekend. The temperature fell to 15 below zero Sunday morning and rose only to 13 that afternoon making it the coldest day of the winter here so far with a mean temperature of one below zero. High, gusty winds added to the discomfort of those who ventured outside. During the past week temperatures have averaged five degrees below normal.

February 23, 1966

20 YEARS AGO

Glimmerglass Opera’s music director and principal conductor Stewart Robertson will give a special preview of the company’s 2006 Festival Season on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. in Templeton Hall. This summer for the 2006 Glimmerglass Festival season Robertson will conduct Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and the world premiere of Stephen Hartke and Phillip Littell’s “The Greater Good.” For the preview Robertson will give musical examples from each opera and delve into the history and performance practices of the works.

February 24, 2006

