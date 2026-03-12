Bound Volumes

March 12, 2026

185 YEARS AGO

Surgical—The important surgical operation for strangulated Irreducible Inginnal Hernia was successfully performed by Dr. H.S. Harper, of this village, a few days since, assisted by Dr. E. Ingalls, on a Mr. Lampson. The patient is doing well and in a fair way of recovery.

As far as we have learned, the result of the town elections in this county on Tuesday last, is a Federal gain of two supervisors, although the increased majorities in some of the towns show that Otsego is as strong in the democratic faith as ever.

March 8, 1841

160 YEARS AGO

The Spotted Fever which made its appearance in this town a few weeks since created considerable alarm. But, its victims have been, we are happy to say, few in number, and most of those were children. It is not a contagious disease and there is no cause for the great alarm it has created in some localities. Guard the general health with more care for a while—be careful of the diet of your children—keep them from undue exposure or over-exertion—and, if any little sickness occurs in your family, incident to the season, do not jump at the conclusion that you have a case of “spotted fever.” Cheerfulness wards off disease—unnecessary anxiety and worry are its auxiliaries.

March 9, 1866

110 YEARS AGO

The Otsego & Herkimer had their troubles again on Sunday when the severe wind filled the deep cuts along the line with a volume of snow. The car leaving Schuyler Lake at 3 o’clock was held on the Kelsey switch for over six hours. This car was filled with passengers, several from Cooperstown and a number of Oneonta Normal School girls and teachers. When pangs of hunger began to be felt, necessity became the mother of invention. Rev. F.S. Squyer of Cooperstown, who was returning from Schuyler Lake with a chicken and several pounds of sausage, offered up the provisions. A small coal shovel was obtained, washed in a snow bank and then utilized as a frying pan to cook the sausage to be shared with hungry passengers. Ten gallons of milk were distributed in cups. A traveling salesman for a milk-chocolate house took his samples and broke them into pieces. “You have done more good tonight feeding the hungry than any sermon you ever preached,” a passenger remarked to Rev. Squyer.

March 8, 1916

60 YEARS AGO

Otsego County has graduated the largest single class of Civil Defense radiological monitors in New York State. In recent weeks, 55 volunteers have undergone training at the State University College at Oneonta and at Cooperstown Central School. Special diplomas were awarded to 32 graduates in Cooperstown. Otsego County Civil Defense maintains radiological equipment at 40 centers throughout the county. In the event of a nuclear attack, Otsego County will be able to get readings from every area.

March 9, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

Flanked by his mom, dad, and fellow boy scouts, 17-year old Eagle Scout candidate Henry Nicols announced that his service project for scouting’s highest honor will involve local AIDS education. “Because,” Henry told a roomful of television cameras and reporters, “I have AIDS.” Nicols was first diagnosed as HIV-positive for AIDS in the mid-1980s, having contracted the disease via a blood-transfusion. However, Nicols and his family carried the burden of this knowledge until last week. “I did nothing to deserve this,” Henry said. “No one deserves AIDS. My project is about knowledge, compassion, understanding, and love.” Henry hopes to educate and inform his community about AIDS.

March 13, 1991