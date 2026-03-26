Bound Volumes

March 26, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

At the Gymnasium, the ladies’ classes are instructed on the afternoon of Monday, Wednesday and Friday; gentlemen’s and boys’ classes on the evenings of those days. There are about 100 members at present. The running expenses of the gymnasium must be over $2,000 a year, and all beyond the comparatively small amount received for membership tickets is met by its founder. Those who feel themselves too old to exercise in this institution, or who do not care to do so, can benefit some worthy young person by the present of a ticket, and at the same time show appreciation of a public benefit conferred upon Cooperstown. (Editor’s note: The Gymnasium referred to is the original Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium

March 27, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union met Friday afternoon. One of the main topics of discussion was legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Morris Sheppard as a national defense measure. The country is becoming aroused and demanding that the trainees in our military camps be defended from exploitation by liquor and vice. A report was read from Texas where about 10,000 young people met and demanded dry laws. Among those attending were Mrs. Sarah Broxholm, Miss Cora Babcock, Mrs. Lera Pierce, Miss Susan Ellsworth, Mrs. J.E. Reynolds, and Mrs. Lewis Allen.

March 26, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

The scheduled filming in Cooperstown this summer of the 20th Century Fox musical production “Bloomer Girl,” has been indefinitely postponed. Richard D. Zanuck, 20th Century Fox vice-president, said casting problems plus script difficulties led to the decision to delay the film. “Bloomer Girl” will remain on the production schedule. Shirley MacLaine had been signed to star in “Bloomer Girl” and Harry Belafonte was booked for a lead role.

March 23, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

March 27, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Chris Gentile started swinging a tennis racquet when he was three years old. Recently, the CCS junior was selected by Tourney Sport USA Inc. to represent the State of New York at a tennis tournament in Hawaii. “I went to see Dave Bertram, my coach. We decided it was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Gentile said. Gentile is set to leave for Hawaii on July 23. (Ed. note: Tragically, shortly before graduation as a senior in 2007, Chris Gentile died in a one-car automobile accident).

March 24, 2006