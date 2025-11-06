Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

November 6, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Died in this village of consumption, on the evening of the 24th, ultimo, Mrs. Phebe Tracy, widow of Mr. Elisha Tracy, in the 50th year of her age. She has long been a communicant of the Protestant Episcopal Church, and eminently adorned her profession with those Christian graces enumerated by the Apostle, among which patience and meekness shone with peculiar luster. She lived the life, and died the death of a Christian, leaving an interesting family of children and a large circle of friends to believe that what is their loss is her gain. Yet, in this misjudging world they picture death a fearful tyrant—O’ believe it not! It is an angel beautiful as light that watches o’er the sorrowing spirit here—and when its weary pilgrimage is done, unbars the heavy gates of everlasting life, and vanishes forever.

November 2, 1840

110 YEARS AGO

In Our Town: Mrs. F. Ambrose Clark is among those who have entries at the Horse Show which opens this week at Madison Square Garden. Mr. Clark, as usual, is among the list of entrants.
More the 30 members of Otsego Chapter D.A.R. attended the monthly meeting held at the home of Miss C.C. Murdock on Chestnut Street, Friday afternoon. The feature of the meeting Friday was a paper entitled “Phases of German Life” by Mrs. Waldo Cory, who has recently returned from an extended stay in that country.

November 3, 1915

60 YEARS AGO

Mrs. Ida H. Wilcox of Cherry Valley has purchased Woodside Hall at the eastern end of Main Street from Walter W. Stokes, Jr., of Cooperstown and New York City. She plans to open a home for convalescents there sometime prior to the first of the year. Mrs. Wilcox has operated a similar home in Cherry Valley for the past five years. She said that extensive renovations will be made to the property and a new heating plant installed. Woodside Hall was built in 1829 by Eben B. Morehouse after he purchased a few acres from the pioneer Bowers family on the slopes of Mt. Vision. A reversal in Morehouse family fortunes forced a sale of the residence in 1836 to Samuel W. Beall. However, Morehouse reacquired the property in 1849. In 1856, Joseph L. White, a prominent New York lawyer, purchased the property. White, who was involved with canal construction in Nicaragua, was killed by an assassin and Woodside Hall became the property of John F. Scott, whose family was among early settlers in Springfield. Stokes purchased the property from Scott in 1895.

November 3, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

As part of a fund drive to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research, a mini walk-a-thon has been designed for young children who will collect on pledges made by sponsors based on the number of laps that are walked, hopped, or skipped to music around the classroom. The children at Sugerbuns, a play group on Railroad Avenue under the care of Mary Turi, Sugarbuns founder and her assistant Jackie Young, are between the ages of 18 months to 5 years.

November 7, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

November 4, 2005

