Bound Volumes: September 16, 2021

185 YEARS AGO

Excerpts from a general address to the Farmers, Mechanics and Workingmen of Otsego County: “The time has arrived when it has become necessary for us to come forth as independent freemen, in defense of the rights and privileges for which our fathers fought and bled. Our political institutions which have resulted from the wisdom of those revered statesmen and patriots, and to establish which they nobly periled their lives and their fortunes, are based upon the only true principles of Republican government – the equal rights of every citizen. These rights, we hold, are basely violated by the enactment of unequal, unjust, and unconstitutional laws, and by the encroachments of aristocratical monopolies. These systems of nobility, possessing exclusive privileges, which are spread over every part of our country, will, if not checked, destroy our republican institutions and fasten upon us the change of servitude.”

September 19, 1836

160 YEARS AGO

Attention Company! The desire that Otsego County should be represented in the army by at least one full company has been frequently expressed, and may now be gratified if the men are ready to enlist in a first rate Regiment. Col. Edward W. Serrell is well known in this country and in England as one of the ablest practical engineers in the U.S., and he is now forming a Regiment of Engineers and Artizans, to which he desires to attach Mechanics, and laborers accustomed to handling the axe. The Regiment is partly formed, has been accepted by the Government, and several companies are in camp on Staten Island. Men joining this Regiment are mustered into service and are under pay at once, and receive 40 cents per day over infantry pay when on mechanical work. A battery of six new rifled field pieces, presented by Mr. R.P. Parrott, of the West Point Foundry, is attached to this Regiment.

September 20, 1861

135 YEARS AGO

Nearly every man who has held the office of Governor of New York has a post office named after him in this state. For upward of 20 years there was a post office in Allegany County called “Seymour” in honor of former Governor Horatio Seymour. New York has had few more distinguished Governors than Horatio Seymour; in Otsego County he was especially popular with men of all parties, and with all classes. It therefore seemed quite appropriate that Otsego should be privileged to restore the name of “Seymour” to the list of post offices in this state. This has been done by changing the name of the Toddsville post office to that of Seymour. The Todds who originally located at the little hamlet which was afterward given their name, have all passed away, and but one of their sons now resides there and he is an old man and a great admirer of Governor Seymour.

September 18, 1886

110 YEARS AGO

The Directors of the Richfield Springs Agricultural Society fair have arranged to have on September 26, 27 and 28 an airplane flight each day, between the hours of one and five p.m. To assure the public that the flights will be made we can say that the society has a contract whereby in case of failure to fly no fee is to be paid to the flying machine man. The directors say they are going to have the best fair ever given by any society, and the engagement of this attraction indicates that they are going to make good.

September 20, 1911

85 YEARS AGO

The favorite glove of the late Christy Mathewson, who pitched so many brilliant games for the New York Giants, was placed in the National Baseball Museum in this village on Tuesday morning. This priceless exhibit may be seen in the case which contains the Shibe collection of baseballs in the southwest corner of the museum, where it remains temporarily for safekeeping. Later, it will be placed in a case containing other prized possessions of famous players. The glove was donated by Christy’s widow, Mrs. Mathewson, who resides at Saranac Lake.

September 16, 1936

60 YEARS AGO

The fifth annual Otesaga Open golf tournament will be held on the Cooperstown Country Club course next Monday, with tee-off time set for 8 a.m. The tournament is an 18-hole medal play affair. Nearly 200 of New York State’s top professional and amateur golfers will compete. First prize in the professional class will be $500 with a total of $1,600 in that class. In addition to cash awards, there will be $400 worth of merchandise prizes for the amateur winners. Among the pros entered is Cooperstown Country Club host pro Eddie Kroll.

September 13, 1961