Bound Volumes

September 28, 2023

110 YEARS AGO

Jim Byard’s prize porker got loose on Tuesday morning and started on a tour through the neighborhood, emptying garbage pails in a most accommodating manner for some of the residents on Elm Street. Then it walked leisurely through the Baptist church yard towards the sheds. Word was sent to Jim to come and capture his wandering property. But, as the popular barrister had sat up late the night before reading “Pigs Is Pigs,” his young son Jimmy was sent with a pail of feed to coax the pig home. Jim is so happy over the recovery of his treasured animal that he has promised a pork dinner to all the residents of Pioneer Street.

September 24, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

During the past summer the attendance at the National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame in Cooperstown has proved highly gratifying, even surpassing the expectations of its officers. From the time it was officially opened in July until Labor Day, 2,921 adult and 713 children’s admissions were paid. Between the time the collection was placed in the museum and its official opening the register shows that a 1,000 more were called to inspect the relics of the national game making a total of more than 4,500 admissions for the summer.

September 28, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

The congregation of the First Presbyterian Church voted Sunday, 93 to 7, to accept the Wilson E. McGown house on Chestnut Street as a gift from Wilson E. McGown, Jr. The house will become a basic unit in the church’s new education center to be built on Church Street. Also included in the proposal submitted to the congregation by the Church’s Building Committee, headed by George H. Harrison, was a plan to purchase the Edward H. Shove house on Church Street. Cost of the project was estimated at $68,000. Present plans call for the demolition of the present Church House on Church Street (the old Universalist Church manse now owned by the Presbyterian Church) and the Shove House. The McGown house will then be moved onto the Church Street site in two sections. Work is expected start next spring.

September 25, 1963

20 YEARS AGO

The vestiges of Hurricane Isabel, long since downgraded to a tropical storm, whipped through the area on Friday, September 19. According to NYSEG, some 18,000 customers served by the Oneonta division were without power as a result of Isabel’s sustained high winds. Wind rather than rainfall from the storm was the most significant factor in causing damage to power lines.

September 26, 2003