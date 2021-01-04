Bruce S. Hall, 71, Lost To COVID After Fight

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Bruce S. Hall, 71, of Oneonta, succumbed to COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bassett Hospital. He had lived in Oneonta for 25 years, working for the New York State Lottery.

Bruce spent several weeks in the hospital battling COVID pneumonia and was initially responding well to treatment before he took a turn for the worse around Christmas.

When it became clear that the extraordinary care of the Bassett medical staff was just not going to be enough, his daughter, JoLaine, was allowed to visit him in his final days.

Bruce was born on Jan. 20, 1949, in Corinth, Saratoga County, the only son of the late William and Frieda (Bruce) Hall.

He graduated from Queensbury High School in 1967. He began his post-secondary education at Hudson Valley Community College and finished at Siena College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1971.

Bruce was a longtime employee of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company while living in Guilderland, where he helped raise his two children. At that time, he was a Pine Bush Little League baseball coach and was heavily involved with the Helderberg Bassmasters Fishing Club.

He eventually moved to Oneonta, and was still working for the state Lottery at the time of his passing.

A member of the Susquehanna Bass Association, Bruce was an avid fisherman who was happiest on his boat. He was a very active member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 259 in Oneonta. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the New York Giants and New York Mets, always best over a few beers.

Bruce was very generous and had a great sense of humor. For a man of his age, he was quite active and healthy, which makes his death come as a deep blow to both friends and family.

Bruce is survived by his two children, William Hall and wife, Julie of Golden, Colo., and JoLaine Hall and fiancé, Isaac, of Chelsea, Mass.; two grandchildren, Evolee and Trevor Hall of Golden, Colo.; four sisters, Billie Cirrincione (Joseph) of Annapolis, Md., Donna Ratzlaff (John) of Shawnee, Kan., Gwendolyn McCarthy of Queensbury and Debra Wilcox of Fort Edward; one aunt, Faith Bruce-Schermerhorn of Warrensburg; several cousins; 11 nieces and nephews and their kids; and many friends in the Oneonta area.

Special thanks to Bruce’s close friends Linda Dickerson and Charlie Wilsey for their help and support during this difficult time.

The family will plan a memorial service to honor Bruce’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Post 259 (279 Chestnut St, Oneonta, NY 13820, www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow) or another charity of one’s choice in his honor.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.