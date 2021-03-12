Brzozowski Will Chair Theater Revival Effort

ONEONTA – Bob Brzozowski, recently retired Greater Oneonta Historical Society executive director, was elected chairman of the board of FOTOT, the Friends of the Oneonta, at the annual meeting.

Other officers elected are Elizabeth Dunn, PhD, Dean of SUNY Oneonta’s School of Liberal Arts at SUNY Oneonta, as secretary, and Wendy Hunt, CPA at CADE, the Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship, as treasurer.

With 47 Chestnut LLC, FOTOT is working to purchase the historic building and return the theater to being a performance venue. FOTOT is a member of the League of Historic American Theaters (LHAT) and the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON).

For more information, visit www.OneontaTheatre.org or contact info@OneontaTheatre.org.