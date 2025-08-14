BVA Gravel Grinder, Summer Harvest Fest Move to Garrattsville

GARRATTSVILLE—The Butternut Valley Alliance Summer Harvest Festival and Gravel Grinder will take place on Saturday, August 23 at Butternuts Beer and Ale, 4021 State Highway 51, Garrettsville. The free community event will feature hot air balloon rides, face painting, a bounce house, petting zoo, live music, food trucks, craft beer, cider and more. In planning the two events, BVA has attempted to support local businesses as much as possible with regard to food, restaurants and breweries.

“We try to support the neighborhood we’re in,” said Peter Martin, one of the principal organizers.

For the first time, BVA is combining the Summer Harvest Festival and the Gravel Grinder at the Garratsville location. Now in its fifth year, the Gravel Grinder—organized in partnership with Central New York Cycling Club and the Bassett Cancer Institute—will begin at 11 a.m. and will end when the last rider in either of the two routes returns to the brewery. The Summer Harvest Festival will run from 1-6 p.m.

The Gravel Grinder features a 45-mile course for experienced cyclers and a 15-mile course for the more recreational cyclers. Riders will receive a meal ticket as part of their participation. In addition, every Gravel Grinder entrant is eligible for a raffle for a Rock Lobster bicycle frame built by custom frame builder Paul Sadoff of Santa Cruz, California. The online registration deadline is Friday, August 22 at noon. A registration fee applies. The registration cut-off is 350 participants. The majority of Gravel Grinder proceeds will go to Bassett Cancer Institute. Those wishing to register should visit https://www.bikereg.com/68839.

“The Gravel Grinder is a ride, not a race, so there are no prizes for ride time. The route goes up and down the Butternut Valley on scenic seasonal roads. We’re dedicated to being in the wilderness. It’s a really gorgeous course,” Martin said.

Martin also said that between the two races the shortest ride time was approximately one hour and the longest four hours, all depending on fitness. As of August 11, 65 cyclists had registered.

For the Harvest Festival, the first 300 attendees to pre-register will receive free meal tickets at the registration tent. Reservations may be made at https://www.butternutvalleyalliance.org/harvest-festival-gravel-grinder.

Local craft and artisan vendors may exhibit at the festival for a $25.00 fee. Charitable organizations and governmental entities may set up informational tables at no charge. All exhibitors must arrive at 11 a.m. for set up and supply their own tables, chairs and, if desired, pop-up tent. Registrants are encouraged to sign up quickly, as there is a cap to the number of vendor/exhibitor spots. To register, visit https://www.butternutvalleyalliance.org/harvest-festival-gravel-grinder.

BVA is asking for volunteers for both the Gravel Grinder and the Summer Harvest Festival. For the gravel grinder, help is needed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for all or any part of that time. Help is needed with corners marshalling, lead and follow cars, registration and serving food. For the Summer Harvest Festival, volunteers are needed between noon and 7 p.m. Volunteer tasks include setting up, breaking down, directing parking, greeting and registering attendees.

Volunteers who commit at least three hours receive a free commemorative T-shirt, one meal ticket and one beer ticket. To register as a volunteer, visit https://butternutvalleyalliance.org/.