Carol A. Kelly, Otego; 35-Year Employee At Corning, Oneonta

OTEGO – Carol A. Kelly, 62, of Otego, an administrative specialist at Corning Glass’ Life Sciences Division in Oneonta for 35 years, died on Sept. 4, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a short illness.

Born in Ossining, she resided in the Oneonta area for more than 50 years.

Carol was also an avid gardener, a gifted cook and loving and devoted wife, sister and aunt. She was a gracious hostess and welcome guest. Anticipating retirement in the near future, she had looked forward to years of enjoying the company of her family and friends.

She leaves her husband, James Lovelace; one sister, Kathleen Kelly and husband, Arnold Rosen, of Loves Park, Ill.; two brothers, Gregory Kelly and wife, Jeannette, of Marlborough, Conn., and Jonathan Kelly and wife, Heather Hotaling-Kelly, and her sons, Lorenzo and Isaiah of Coxsackie; aunt and uncle Elaine and Joseph Haas; nieces, Emily (Grant), Laura (Mitchell), Sarah and Meghan; nephews Sean and Patrick; great-nieces Evelyn and Rose; stepchildren Jennifer Lovelace and her daughter, Kyleigh, and James Lovelace and wife, Shannon, and their daughter, Madison; numerous cousins; and her beloved pets, Moose and Finnegan.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Barbara Kelly.

A family celebration of Carol’s life will be held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.