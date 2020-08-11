Carolyn DeSilva, 79; Operated Carol’s Antiques In Oneonta

ONEONTA – Carolyn A. DeSilva, 79, who operated Carol’s Antiques in Oneonta for many years, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

She was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Margaretville, the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy (VanVaulkenburg) Fairbairn.

Carol is survived by her son, Kevin and Carol DeSilva, Oneonta; daughter, Debra and John Gransbury, Virginia Beach, Virginia; as well as four grandchildren, Michelle, Adam, Nick and Ryan Gransbury; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Trey and Kaesan Gransbury; a sister-in-law, Brenda Fairbairn, Margaretville; special friends, Sue and Don Allen, Arkville and Toni Christensen, Murray, Utah; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Carol’s family thanks Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion given to her while she was there.

There will be no services at this time.

Donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.