Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Cars, Van Slide Off Route 28 Blocking Rush-Hour Traffic Cars, Van Slide Off Route 28 Blocking Rush-Hour Traffic 12/17/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Cars, Van Slide Off Rte. 28, Blocking Rush-Hour Traffic Two cars and a van slid off Route 28 by the old stone mill in Index at 4:30 p.m. today in the midst of the rush hour. Traffic was backed up both ways, on the south end all the way to Tops at Cooperstown Commons. Cooperstown firefighters cleared the scene about 15 minutes ago. (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)