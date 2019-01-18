Catskill Choral Society Plans First Open Audition In Awhile

ONEONTA – For the first time in recent memory, the Catskill Choral Society is opening its rehearsal to the public at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 12 Ford Ave.

“This is the perfect opportunity for anybody who loves to sing to try the group on for size. There is no cost and no obligation for the open rehearsal,” said David Hayes, performer and spokesman for the society. “Sight reading is not required.”

There is ample free parking across the street in a municipal lot.

This spring, the society will present “An American Miscellany,” a concert of popular American songs and tunes going back 250 years. The group has been performing twice a year for nearly half a century.

The Society is made up of some 70 to 80 singers, led by artistic director G. Roberts Kolb. Rehearsals are every week and Thursday evenings.

For details phone 607 431-6060 or visit CatskillChoralSociety.com