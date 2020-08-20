Catskill Symphony Orchestra Plans Online Concert

ONEONTA – Maciej Żółtowski, the Catskill Symphony Orchestra’s new conductor, will pick up the baton in a live Internet concert on Sept. 12, the CSO announced this morning.

The concert will feature a string ensemble from the CSO, playing the music of Pachelbel, Mozart, Grieg and Bartòk. Subscribers will receive information on how to join the event over email.

Żółtowski’s debut at the annual Cabaret Concert in March was cancelled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the remainder of the 2020 season was cancelled shortly thereafter.

According to the CSO, four concerts have been planned for next spring.