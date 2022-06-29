By:  06/29/2022  2:56 pm

CCS graduation

 06/29/2022    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

CCS Class of ’22 celebrates with June 26 ceremony

They’re now part of the CCS Alumni Club: Class of ’22 graduates celebrate their achievement during the school’s commencement ceremony, held June 26 on the grounds of Fenimore Art Museum. From left, Madison Hayes, Ashlyn Wolfe, Henry LeCates, Quinn Lytel, Ireland Gable, and Gabrielle Woeppel. We’ve got more photos from the event in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal!

