HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 26

APPRECIATION CONCERT – 4 p.m. Glimmerglass Festival to hold a season preview concert to appreciate the Springfield Community. Listen to some highlights from the coming opera season. Proceeds benefit the Springfield 4th of July Parade. Tickets, $5/person available from the Convenience Corner Store at US-20 and St. Rt. 80 in Springfield or at the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, Cooperstown. Held at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 St. Rt. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/

FREE FISHING DAYS – All Day. Fish the freshwater of New York State. No license required. All the other freshwater fishing regulations apply. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days/

ART EXHIBITION – Noon – 3 p.m. Visit exhibit ‘The Colors of Green & More’ featuring verdant paintings by Robert Sowers of people luxuriating in green parks based on photographs he took, and drawings by Lavern Kelly of rural activities from the 1940s. There will also be ceramic works by upstate artists like Marcie Schwartzman of Cooperstown. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

COOPERSTOWN GRADUATION – 1:30 p.m. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80, Cooperstown. www.cooperstowncs.org

CONCERT – 4 p.m. Come enjoy Afro-Beat music presented by Kaleta & Super Yamba Band. The Super Yamba Band are known for their Afro-Funk woven with raw psychedlic sounds. Kaleta is a singer, percussionist, and guitarist who has toured with musical luminaries Lauryn Hill and King Sunny Ade. She will be singing in the languages of West-Africa including Fon, Goun, Yoruba, and Ewe, along with French and Pidgin English. Cost, $32/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

ARCHITECTURE – 4:30 p.m. Explore Cherry Valley and learn about how the natural environment, residents, and visitors have shaped the buildings throughout the history of this 200+ year old village. Hosted by Dr. Cynthia Falk and Otsego 2000. Space limited, registration required. Cost, $10/person. Cherry Valley. 607-547-8881 or visit www.otsego2000.org/news-events

SKATE WITH PRIDE – 6 – 8 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for fun evening of skating and dancing. Includes a snack bar. Free admission, skates are $1. Interskate 88, 5185 St. Rt. 23, Oneonta. 607-386-1508 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/