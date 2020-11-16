CCS Teacher Tests Positive For COVID

Elementary Students Go Remote Until Nov. 30

COOPERSTOWN – After being notified by the Department of Health that a teacher at the Cooperstown Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, students in grades K-6 will move to “emergency remote learning,” according to a message sent out to parents by Interim Superintendent Romona Wenck.

A handful of students have been identified as being in close contact with the teacher, and have been asked to quarantine.

Students in grades 7-12 will also go to remote learning through the end of the week and will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 25.