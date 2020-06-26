CELEBRATION OF LIFE Adam Pierce July 18, Fortin Park, Oneonta

ONEONTA – Celebration of Life for Adam Pierce will be held on July 18, 2020, at Fortin Park in Oneonta. We hope you can come spend the afternoon with us on what would have been Adam’s 46th birthday.

Please gather between 12:00-12:30. A service of remembrance will begin at 12:30. After that, we invite everyone to enjoy a catered picnic and an afternoon of sharing memories and playing games. Our hope is to have the smiles outnumber the tears, as we know that is what Adam would want.

Adam loved the simple things in life and we hope to spend a day enjoying those simple things with everyone he cared about. We really hope you can make it. This is an informal event and we want you to be comfortable. Please feel free to wear shorts and T-shirts, as this is what his family will be wearing.

We must follow CDC guidelines and be respectful of social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation.